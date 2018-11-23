Team is tackling issues in North Tyneside

A new CCTV van and extra wardens are reducing environmental crime and anti-social behaviour, council officials have said.

Mayor Norma Redfearn CBE launched the additional service last month to tackle environmental offences – like dog fouling, littering and fly-tipping – and anti-social behaviour in North Tyneside.

The team works from early morning until late at night, including weekends, as well as working in communities and schools to educate and advise.

Mrs Redfearn said: “This council is one that works entirely for its residents and we listen and take any matters raised very seriously.

“These issues aren’t widespread, but where they do occur can have a big impact on residents. I am committed to responding to the concerns of our communities, which is why I introduced this team.

“It’s encouraging that the extra wardens and the CCTV van are already making a difference across the borough.

“I am particularly keen for the team to work within the community and they have already been visiting local schools to tell them about their important work.”

The team’s successes so far includes identifying a suspected repeat fly-tipper and uncovering 14 areas being regularly used to fly-tip; advising 120 people about keeping their dogs on leads in designated areas; issued several fixed penalty notices to people littering or not picking up after their dogs; and six businesses have also been challenged about the way they dispose of their waste, with two of them subsequently fined £400 each.

Part of their role is to support Northumbria Police to deal with anti-social behaviour and they have already played a key role in tackling disorder at a local park.

Coun Carl Johnson, Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport, said: “We know tackling environmental crime and anti-social behaviour is a top priority for our residents.

“I would like to offer reassurance that we will not tolerate any such issues and those caught risk fines and prosecution.”

Coun Carole Burdis, Cabinet Member for Community Safety, added: “Our Community Protection team works tirelessly to make sure North Tyneside is clean and safe and we are all pleased the van is having an impact and helping to reduce issues in the borough.”

To report issues of anti-social behaviour or environmental offences, visit the council’s website at www.northtyneside.gov.uk

