Teams cheering their way to fundraising litterpick

Cheerleaders will be looking to make a difference on an award-winning beach this weekend.

Athletes from two North East Cheer Allstars teams will be swapping back flipping for litter picking on Saturday.

Their environmental effort will aim to raise funds towards their trip to the US finals in Florida next year. Money raised will be used to help pay for uniforms, entry fees, music and training kits.

Team Dazzle and Team Quartz beat off stiff competition from more than 150 teams at the JAMfest European Competition in Liverpool to represent UK at the world’s largest All-Star cheerleading competition – The Summit.

This event takes place at the ESPN arena in Disneyworld Florida in May 2019 and will be attended by teams from across the globe.

(Newcastle & North Tyneside) Team Quartz, with athletes from across Tyne and Wear, who train at the Ouseburn Community Centre in Heaton, will be conducting a litter pick on Whitley Bay Beach, starting at the Di Meo’s ice cream kiosk located in front of The Spanish City, between 10am and noon on Saturday.

The team will have collection buckets for residents to show their support.

Team Dazzle will be conducting a litter pick on South Shields Beach, starting at Little Haven, at the same time.

Head Coach for North East Cheer Allstars, Rachel Lynch said: “We are incredibly proud of all of our teams and their successes over last season.

“It is fantastic that we have two teams going through to take part in The Summit.

“We believe in providing a safe fun and positive environment for children within the North East to learn, keep fit and build self-confidence.

“We hope to see lots of people on the beaches on Saturday and value any support members of the public can give our athletes.”

Donations are also being accepted through their North East Charity Sports Challenge 2018 fundraising page where Metro Radio Cash for Kids and the LGA Foundation will match fund up to the value of £2,500, via www.cashforkidsgive.co.uk/campaign/metro-radio-sports-challenge-2018/fundraisers/north-east-cheer-allstars/

For more on North East Cheer Allstars email info@necallstars.co.uk