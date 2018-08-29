Teams play their part in DIY SOS work in North Shields

Two businesses were among the dozens who donated their time to help transform a North Shields home.

Teams from Drain Doctor and Bright & Beautiful were among those who helped crew from BBC’s DIY SOS carry out the work on Rachel and John Matthews’s house in Rathmore Gardens, creating moreliving space for their three-year-old daughter Evelyn.

Jim Watson, Dan Mann and Craig Barnes, of Drain Doctor, with Nick Knowles and his DIY SOS team at the DIY SOS Big Reveal.

The programme, due to be broadcast later in the year, saw Drain Doctor carrying out a CCTV survey of all drain lines in and around the property, before rerouting new drainage and manholes at the rear of the property to allow for the extension.

Bright & Beautiful Tyne & Wear carried out a thorough clean of the property from top to bottom just prior to the family moving in.

Jim Watson, owner of Drain Doctor North East said: “It’s fantastic and very humbling to have played a part in this build project and I can’t thank my technicians Dan, Craig and Ian enough for the hard work they have put in over the three days they were on site.

“It is incredible to see the North East coming out in force to make this possible in order to keep a family together.”

Helen Ross, owner of Bright & Beautiful North Tyneside, added: “It has been a huge pleasure to have supported this fantastic DIY SOS big build and we are extremely proud to have played a part in giving this family a home they deserve. The Big Reveal was very emotional for everyone and it was great to meet the family who are now able to rebuild their lives.”

