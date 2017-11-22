Teenager arrested over attack on pensioner

A teenager has been charged over an assault which left a pensioner with a serious head injury.

Police investigating an assault on a 69-year-old man in North Shields have arrested and charged a teenager.

The assault happened at approximately 8.30pm on Saturday, November 18, on Blandford Road in North Tyneside.

Following enquiries, a 16-year-old male youth has been charged with assault and is due to appear before North Tyneside magistrates’ court on December 12.