Teenager’s memory lives on with climbing club

The parents of a teenager who died after being hit by a car have created a lasting legacy to their son.

PedestrianWilliam Dorey, 18, died after a collison at The Links, Whitley Bay, on May 7 this year.

Now his parents Gill and Hugh Dorey have helped launch a climbing club in his memory.

The William Dorey Climbing Club will start next month at Kings Priory School in Tynemouth, where William was in the Sixth Form.

One of William’s passions and talents was climbing and the outdoors. He had successfully completed a number of expeditions overseas, had achieved his DofE Gold award and was a very active member of Newcastle Climbing Centre.

Over recent months, Gill and Hugh have been working with Kings Priory School and Newcastle Climbing Centre to create and launch the William Dorey Climbing Club.

Through the generosity of family, friends and the local community, £2,600 was raised, which the couple have donated to the project.

This has allowed the climbing wall at Kings Priory School to be re-commissioned and a number of staff to be fully trained on wall-specific instruction.

Newcastle Climbing Centre has provided training and expertise and has refurbished the wall.

The project has already allowed more than 150 young people to experience a climbing wall.

The weekly William Dorey Climbing Club will begin in January. Initially, this will be on the wall at the school, with close work with Newcastle Climbing Centre for those who wish to progress further with their climbing qualifications.

Gill and Hugh’s aim is to afford young people, who may have similar interests to William, the opportunities they may not otherwise have.

William’s death devastated his family, including older brothers Joe and Dan, friends and the community.

The Kings Priory headmaster’s letter to the community at the time stated ‘William was one of life’s lovely people. He was an outstanding pupil and a true young gentleman.’

For more details of the William Dorey Climbing Club, or to contribute to the fund, contact Kings Priory School.