Teens’ litter pick nets funds for club

Whitley Bay Sporting Club Under 16 Yellows supported the local community by carrying out a sponsored litter pick for one hour around the Churchill playing fields and connecting waggonways prior to training.

The teenagers received donations from family and friends that will help with the club’s operational costs.

North Tyneside Council provided the tools and equipment, including a dog suit that one of the players was nominated to wear.

The team’s players are Matty Fairgrieves, Kallen Gray, Ivan Gilpin, Matty Wills, Cameron Baker, Paddy Diggle, Matty McCamley, Jamie Cook, Ethan Armstrong, Charlie Etherington, Lewis Gralton, Tom Lee, Joe Ranahan, Jake Barlow, Sam Watson, Lewis Turnbull, Rob Cooke and Jack Bradley, and the coaches are Michael Armstrong and Martin Cook.