Teresa takes on new role at North East LEP

A leading healthcare professional has taken on a new role to help drive forward the region’s innovative health and life sciences sector.

Dr Teresa Fortune, an experienced research manager from Whitley Bay, has been appointed Health and Life Sciences Programme Lead at the North East Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

She has been tasked with aiding the economic development of the North East by supporting growth in the life sciences and healthcare sector.

Teresa said: “Health and life sciences is identified as a key growth area for the North East because we already hold a diverse range of specialisms.

“Our region’s universities are world leading and our thriving pharmaceutical industry adds over £1bn to the national economy.”

“We want to build on our knowledge and reputation by investing in the sector to create more and better jobs here.

“It’s a very exciting time to be joining the North East LEP, particularly following the launch of our refreshed strategic economic plan for the region.

“The health and life sciences sector provides a huge opportunity in terms of economic growth and job creation.”

“I’m looking forward to working with central government to ensure the region’s strengths in this sector are a core part of the UK’s wider industrial strategy.”

After graduating from the University of Glasgow with a PhD in Molecular Genetics, Teresa went on to work for a number of public and private organisations including Cels Ltd (now Bionow) and the North East England’s regional development agency, One North East.

Before joining the North East LEP, Teresa held a number of roles within the National Institute for Health Research Coordinating Centre.

As Head of Commercial Business Development and Marketing, Teresa lead a team who worked with global companies to bring cutting edge clinical research into the NHS.

Helen Golightly, executive director at the North East LEP, said: “Teresa’s skills and experience make her the perfect person to lead our work around health and life sciences.

“She’s worked in the region for a number of years and has an excellent knowledge of the healthcare cluster in the North East.

“We’re delighted to welcome her to the team.”