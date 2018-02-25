THANKS: Kindness at the cinema

We should sincerely like to thank the young gentleman with the little girl who bought us our cinema tickets on Thursday, February 8.

It was years since we had been to Silverlink Odeon so had not much idea of procedure to buy tickets from a machine. There were still employees at a desk selling tickets for cash at the time of our last visit, and on that day we had no bank cards with us.

Thank you so much for your generosity, and we hope you enjoyed your film.

A cheque will be on its way to GNAAS.

J Wade

North Shields