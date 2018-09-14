The bear necessities needed for a fun-filled picnic

A fun-filled session for children is being held in North Shields.

The Linskill Centre is hosting a Teddy Bears’ Picnic on Saturday, from 10.30am to 12.30pm, for children aged five and under.

Children will be able to bring their own favourite bear along to the event, which will feature singing, teddy-themed activities, including a teddy bear trail around the centre, arts and crafts and face-painting, followed by a special teddy bear packed-lunch to share with new-found friends.

A local craft group is running a Teddy Bear Hospital for those well-loved and used bears that may be in need of some running repairs.

Other planned activities include name the bear, a treasure map, and a famous teddy quiz to challenge and entertain parents, carers and children, with all proceeds raised being reinvested into the Linskill Centre.

Louise Cervantes, nursery development manager, said: “Teddy bears are very topical at the moment so we decided to host our very own celebratory Teddy Bears’ Picnic.

“The development of young children through activity and play is a principle we strongly believe in at Linskill Nursery and build into our extra-curricular activities. The Teddy Bears Picnic is a fundraising event for Linskill, a much-loved community facility for all generations.”

Places are limited and booking is recommended. Tickets cost £7.50 per child, including a packed lunch, and are available from reception on 0191 257 8000 or www.linskill.org