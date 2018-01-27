The blues are making a return to Whitley Bay

The colour blue is making a return to Whitley Bay as part of the town’s master plan to make the place a nicer place to live, work and visit.

Blue is springing up all over the town; a beautiful blue clock, stunning blue railings, a water fountain in shades of blue and a very blue Big Local shop.

Once a colour which undeniably identified the seaside town, the blue of Whitley Bay disappeared long ago but was rediscovered following a paint sampling exercise undertaken by Newcastle University on behalf of North Tyneside Council and with the support of Big Local has been adopted once again as the town’s colour.

The dedicated shades of blue are now being used on public buildings and along the seafront to create a visual identity for the town but it would seem it’s not only North Tyneside Council and Big Local who have got the blues.

Residents and business owners, who have welcomed the blue back to Whitley Bay have been using the town’s dedicated shades of blue to paint their own front doors and properties are now being urged to share their ‘blues’, or indeed any they spot, on the Whitley Bay Big Local facebook page @whitleybaybiglocal.

Helen Frankenberg, at Whitley Bay Big Local, said: “It’s so nice to see a colour once so symbolic of Whitley Bay making a return to the town’s streets as it really helps to give the town a true identity.

“We are delighted that North Tyneside council agreed to adopt our proposed colour palette as part of the overall master plan for the town and the vibrant colours are making an instant impact.

“So much so that it’s not just public buildings turning blue but we a seeing an increasing number of private residences adopting the town’s colours too.”

The British Standard colours BS 5252:18 D 41 and BS 5252:16 C 39 are being used.