The North Tyneside airport that never happened

A bridge, a tunnel, an airport – just some of the projects for North Shields and Tynemouth that never made it from the drawing board.

Planner and author Malcolm Rivett will be telling their story with his new book The Plans That Never Happened at the Old Low Light Heritage Centre, North Shields Fish Quay on Saturday, January 13, at 11am.

Malcolm’s talk will also illustrate the proposed reconstruction of North Shields town centre, 1930s proposals to make Tynemouth the Queen Resort of the North East; and the 1970s plan to build a massive fish dock at the mouth of the River Tyne.

It is a chance to discover what our community might have looked like and why shortage of money, local objections or lack of political support meant these grand, sometimes fanciful plans never made it.

Copies of the book will be on sale at the event and in the Old Low Light shop.

This is the first of the Leading Light talks for 2018.

Centre director, Guy Moody said: “We have a really exciting and wide-ranging programme for the coming year.”

They will be a regular feature on the second Saturday of each month.

The February 10 talk will tell the story of a local couple who bought a ring netter trawler,

Shemaron and decided to restore and sail it. They will explain the amazing impact the boat

has had on their lives and what they have learned about the hunt for herring and the

stories of the brave men who worked to catch them.

The March talk brings former journalist and local historian Janis Blower across the river to talk about the view of North Shields as seen from the ‘other side’. She will be discussing how we have all got along across the years.

“We have more to link us than divide us’, she says.

Tickets for the talks are £2, free to Old Low Light Network members.