The path to a new look for square

Footpaths around an historic Georgian Square are to be improved over the next few weeks.

The existing paving around Northumberland Square, in the heart of North Shields, is to be replaced with new flagstones.

The work will complement North Tyneside Council’s £4.83million transformation of the north side of the square being delivered for the council by Aurora Properties.

Work, carried out by the council’s partner Capita, started on Monday and should be completed by mid-April.

It follows footpath improvements in North Shields town centre last year, which included Church Way, Bedford Street, Railway Street and Russell Street.

Mayor Norma Redfearn CBE said: “Northumberland Square is an important local landmark.

“We’re breathing new life into the area through a multi-million pound project to introduce 28 new high quality homes.

“Improving the borough’s footpaths is one of my priorities and replacing them around Northumberland Square will only enhance our major regeneration scheme.”

The areas being improved are on the northern and eastern side of Northumberland Square; the western side and the footpath on the opposite side of the road; on the southern side of adjacent to North Shields Customer First Centre as well as the entrances of the Customer First Centre and Beacon Centre; and from the junction of Church Way to Upper Camden Street/Northumberland Square.

The south eastern side of Northumberland Square is excluded as this was enhanced previously as part of Howard Street’s regeneration.

Access to properties, including North Tyneside Customer First Centre and The Beacon Centre, will be maintained throughout the works. Footpath diversions will be clearly signposted.

Some parking bays will be temporarily suspended while the team is working on the adjacent footpath.

When work is under way on the northern side of Northumberland Square, one of the two bus stops will be temporarily suspended – the other bus stop will cater for all services. The bus stop in use will change as work progresses.