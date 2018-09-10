The young did us proud again

The young people of North Tyneside did us all proud again last month with another year of excellent A-Level and GCSE results.

Despite more challenging exams, A-Level students increased their average point score from 32.1 to 33.6.

Churchill Community College had a 100 per cent pass rate while Whitley Bay High School was ranked one of the highest-performing post-16 providers in the North East with 57 per cent of grades A*-B.

Many of our A-Level students are embarking on the next stage of their academic careers by heading to university in the autumn, with several off to prestigious Oxford and Cambridge universities.

Others are moving onto vocational training and jobs that will give them the opportunity to enhance their skills in industry.

GCSE students managed to maintain their positive performance from last year, with an average attainment eight score of 45.9 sitting above the national average.

The GCSE grading system has changed recently but our students rose to the challenge and their months of hard work paid off.

But it’s not just the students themselves who need credit for these fantastic results.

From the headteachers and their staff and governors in our school to the parents and carers that support our students, everyone involved deserves a great deal of thanks.

This is a really exciting time for our young people with many new opportunities in front of them. Whether they are continuing to study or are embarking on a career, I wish them all the best of luck for their futures.