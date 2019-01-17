Theatre and dance academy students receive trophies

Students’ exams success at a North Tyneside theatre and dance academy were celebrated on Sunday.

Children aged two to 16 years received trophies in ballet, jazz, tap, hip hop, musical theatre, speech and drama.

Abby’s Theatre and Dance Academy, run by Abby Forbes-Chambers, is based in Cullercoats and North Shields. It has been open since April 2015 and there are now more than 250 students.

All of the children received trophies for their hard work, but the academy also awards three special accolades.

Jensen Phillips was the Junior Shining Star 2019 for outstanding achievement in ballet, jazz and tap, Ella Whitehead was the Senior Shining Star 2019 for her dedication, passion and hard work and Amy Liddell was Student of the Year.

Abby, a member of the Northern Counties Dance Teacher Association, said: “Since joining the academy, Amy’s confidence has soared.

“She supports her classmates, has achieved amazing results in her exams and is an asset to our academy.

“I am so proud of my students and the friendships that have been formed at my academy.

“Many of my students have been dancing with me for years and it is great to see their progression and their confidence developing.

“We have worked so hard for our exams and the outstanding exam results showed that – above all though, the happiness the children bring to their classes and the support they show for each other is what my academy is all about.

“Throughout the year we have many events and we are now working towards our Decades Show in March.”

“We always welcome new students in our children and adult classes. For more information, call 07757 084034 or go to www.abbysacademy.co.uk”