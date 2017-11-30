Thousands expected to visit St Nicholas Festival

A popular winter festival is making its annual return to Whitley Bay this week.

The St Nicholas Festival will bring Christmas cheer to the town with the annual lantern parade on Friday afternoon and market, with this year’s showcase including more attractions.

There will be around 30 stallholders selling a range of produce and giftware from noon to 5pm on Friday and 10am to 4pm on Saturday.

Pupils from Marine Park, Star of the Sea, Whitley Lodge and Rockcliffe First Schools, as well as a samba band featuring children from Whitley Bay High School and Marden Bridge Middle School will take place in the lantern parade on Friday.

Starting at 4.15pm from Marine Park First School, it will head to St Paul’s Church via Marine Avenue and Park View.

Whitley Women Choir will be performing during the parade from 4.15pm, next to HoundDog Music. Dozens of businesses along Park View will be staying open late following the parade.

On Saturday, there will be fun activities for families including fairground rides, live reindeer to pet and feed, as well as a free elves workshop with festive games, crafts and face painting.

St Paul’s Church will be open with tombola, raffles and refreshments between 10am and 2pm on Saturday.

Also on Saturday, the Whitley Bay Chamber of Trade Christmas Fair takes place at Whitley Bay Metro Station between 11am and 4.30pm where the station lights will be switched on.

There will be seasonal stalls and children can visit Santa.