Thousands set to descend on annual North Shields Christmas market

One of the region’s favourite Christmas markets is heading back to the borough this weekend.

Thousands of shoppers are expected to visit the North Shields Victorian Christmas on Saturday and Sunday to buy their traditional favourites and enjoy the festivities.

More than 100 stalls will be set up in Northumberland Square offering a wide variety of goods including gifts, crafts, food and drink.

Local churches and the Salvation Army will open the market with a service on the bandstand, followed by performances from local choirs and schoolchildren throughout the weekend.

Coun Eddie Darke, cabinet member for leisure, culture and tourism, said: “The market is always a firm favourite in the festive calendar and we know residents and visitors particularly look forward to this event.

“The market is part of our extensive Winter Festival programme, which is full of events and activities, and I’d encourage people to find out more.”

Other entertainment includes mini fairground rides, alpacas and a falconry display. There will also be a range of hot food and drink, including wood-fired pizza, handmade burgers, Bangladeshi street food, a hog roast, churros, waffles and fresh coffee.

North Shields Customer First Centre will be providing a range of festive activities including children’s crafts, the opportunity to meet a range of local authors, flower arranging, face painting, local choirs singing Christmas carols and a screening of Polar Express.

The Beacon Shopping Centre will be offering free car parking throughout the weekend as well as Christmas craft activities, a Santa’s Grotto (11am to 3pm) and a chance to meet local panto stars.

The market is open 10am until 5pm on Saturday and 10am until 4pm on Sunday.

The event is in its 19th year and is organised by North Tyneside Council. The event is supported by Kier North Tyneside, the Beacon Shopping Centre, North Shields Chamber of Trade, local churches and schools.

Timings and events are subject to change or cancellation in the event of poor weather conditions.

For further information see www.visitnorthtyneside.com.