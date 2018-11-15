Time is running out for stallholders to get spot at Christmas markets

Stallholders are being advised to act quickly if they want to secure at spot at two popular Christmas markets being held in North Tyneside.

The North Shields Victorian Christmas Market, now in its 20th year, now only has a few stalls remaining.

The market – which has become a firm favourite for visitors and shoppers on the Christmas calendar – takes place on Saturday, December 8, and Sunday, December 9, in Northumberland Square, North Shields.

Regularly attracting around 30,000 visitors, there will be more than 100 stalls offering a wide variety of goods including festive food, gifts and crafts.

There will also be entertainment, live music from the bandstand, a small fairground, as well as a street food area and mulled wine.

The event is being organised by North Tyneside Council and is supported by Kier North Tyneside, North Shields Chamber of Trade and The Beacon Centre.

Elsewhere, the St Nicholas Festival returns to Whitley Bay town centre on Friday, November 30, and Saturday, December 1.

Around 30 stalls will be selling a range of gifts, food and crafts, and Whitley Women will be performing Christmas carols.

The traditional lantern parade involving hundreds of local schoolchildren through the town centre will take place at 4.15pm on the Friday.

For further information see www.visitnorthtyneside.com or email events@northtyneside.gov.uk to request an application form.