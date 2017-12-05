Time to get your skates on for free sessions

Free taster sessions are being offered in a growing sport.

Newcastle Roller Girls has teamed up with North Tyneside Council to offer free roller derby taster sessions for women.

They will take place every Thursday from 6.30pm to 8.30pm at the Parks Sports Centre, in North Shields.

Coun Eddie Darke, cabinet member for leisure, culture and tourism at North Tyneside Council, said: “Roller derby is an exciting sport and this is a brilliant way for women of all ages and abilities to come along and give it a try.

“Our Sport North Tyneside team has worked with the Newcastle Roller Girls to arrange these free sessions and we hope as many women as possible will take the opportunity to come along, join in and have fun.”

Roller derby is a fast paced contact sport played on skates.

Founded in 2009, Newcastle Roller Girls welcome women of all ages, backgrounds and skill levels.

Participants do not need any previous experience, each taster session will go through the basics and an introduction to roller derby.

All kit including skates will be provided, or you can bring your own quad skates if you have them.

For more visit www.facebook.com/NewcastleRollerGirls