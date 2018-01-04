Tina in the frame for national award

A Whitley Bay photographer is in the frame to win a national award.

Tina Stobbs has reached the final of the fiercely contested Guild of Photographers Image of the Year Competition.

Whitley Bay photographer Tina Stobbs.

The Guild runs an on-line monthly photographic competition, judged by internationally respected judges with awards given to the best entries.

During 2017, the competition attracted around 1,200 entries per month from the most talented of photographers.

And from all the entries across the year, the Guild’s judges have selected just 12 images in various genres to go forward to the annual Image of the Year final – with an image by Tina one of those chosen as a finalist.

Guild director Lesley Thirsk said: “One of the Guild’s aims is to drive standards and creativity among photographers.

“Our monthly competition certainly does that, for the standard of the entries we see each month is quite staggering.

“To have an image recognised by the Guild in the monthly competition is difficult enough, so to have an image selected as being one of the best in a category for the end of year final is without doubt an incredible achievement and shows just how talented a photographer Tina is.”

Tina said: “I love photography and put a lot of effort into developing my skills.

“One way I do that is to enter the Guild’s competition. It drives forward photography standards month after month so it helps me push myself.

“The images I see getting awards each month are inspirational, so knowing just how high those standards are, to have one of my images shortlisted for the overall final from the many thousands submitted across the whole year is really exciting.

“I couldn’t believe it when I found out.”

Tina’s image along with the others will now be printed ready for the competition final in December, when highly regarded judges will be come together from across the country.

The winner will be announced on February 3.

To find out more about the Guild of Photographers and their competition visit their website www.photoguild.co.uk, and to find out more about Tina visit their website www.capturedforeverbyts.co.uk