To Twickenham and back for brave Olly

Neighbourhood police who took part in a cycle challenge in support of a schoolboy with cancer have raised thousands of pounds for charity.

Whitley Bay Neighbourhood Policing Team pedalled on static bikes for a full 24 hours in the town centre to raise money for 13-year-old Olly Liddle.

The event – The Big Police Pedal Push – saw volunteers cycle the distance between Rockcliff Rugby Club and Twickenham Stadium, and back again.

They went above and beyond their target of 600 miles, clocking up just short of 1,000.

Officers, guest police riders from across the Force, rugby players and some of Olly’s team mates, took turns to cycle from 11am to 11am to raise funds for local lad Olly, who sadly lost his mother Kerrie to cancer when he was just seven before recently being diagnosed with the disease himself.

Olly has recently had his lower right leg removed as part of ongoing treatment.

Rock4Olly was set up by Whitley Bay Rockcliff Rugby Club, who Olly had represented since the age of six, to help raise money and awareness in his brave fight against cancer.

Just like his dad Steve and his brother Max, Olly has sported the club’s team colours from a young age.

Rugby players were on hand with collection buckets during the day at Park View Shopping Mall. When the centre was closed, the pedalling carried on into the night at Whitley Bay police station.

As the race came to an end, Olly, who is undergoing treatment at the Great North Children’s Hospital in Newcastle, went along to watch the final stretch.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Guy Morgan, of Northumbria Police, said: “The event turned out even better than we expected – we managed to keep pushing on and pedal almost 1,000 miles.

“We were so lucky to have members of the local community along giving generous donations and cheering us on – it really helped to keep us going. It’s safe to say we are all a bit sore now, but we would do it all over again.”

You can donate at https://www.goldengiving.com/w/rock4olly

Martin Train, U14 coach at Whitley Bay Rockcliff Rugby Football Club, said: “What the team achieved is nothing short of amazing, in terms of the miles achieved, and the way the wider community supported them with donations and words of encouragement.

“The amount raised will go to help Olly and his family make the adjustments they need.

“It really made us proud to be part of an event that saw Whitley Bay supporting one of its own.”