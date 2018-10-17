Toddlers to get in the groove at Whitley Bay group for charity

Toddlers will be getting up to raise money for charity.

Youngsters from babyballet North Tyneside, Newcastle North and Gateshead will be joining Peppa Pig for a danceathon to raise money for baby charity Tommy’s.

They will be joining thousands from other babyballet classes around the county, aiming to raise £500,000 to help fund Tommy’s research into miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth.

Children aged three and four will be donning their tutus to gallop, jump and boogie at Whitley Bay Young People’s Centre, behind Whitley Bay Ice Rink, at 10.15am on Friday and 9.40am on Saturday.

Youngsters aged 18 months to three years took part in their fundraiser on Monday.

Kate Markham and Jo-Anne Torre, franchisees of babyballet North Tyneside, Newcastle North and Gateshead, said: “At babyballet North Tyneside we are all really excited to be taking part in the Tommy’s Danceathon.

“We are aiming to raise £1,000 and £500,000 nationally and give the boys and girls a really exciting class – there will be dancing, fun, games and a few challenges along the way.”

To make a donation visit www.tommys.org/danceathondonate

Jane Brewin, chief executive of Tommy’s, said: “Danceathon is a great way for mums and dads to involve their little ones in a good cause. Tommy’s relies on the generosity and hard work of its supporters like babyballet to continue its pioneering research to prevent pregnancy complications. We hope everyone taking part has an amazing time.”