Tommy is the new council chairman

Tommy Mulvenna has been announced as the new chairman of North Tyneside Council for the second time, taking the chain of office from Coun Cath Davis. In his term as chairman, the Valley ward representative will be raising money to support the rollout of defibrillators in North Tyneside schools and raising awareness of the Make Christmas Special initiative. Coun Mulvenna said: “It’s a great honour and privilege to be taking over this role from Coun Davis.”

“I am looking forward to my tenure and meeting residents of the borough over the year.

“I am also looking forward to supporting two important causes; I very much value the health and wellbeing of our young people and recognise the importance of defibrillators in schools.

“While the majority of schools in the borough have the equipment available, I would like to see defibrillators in all schools and I’d like to support those without them achieve this goal.

“I will also be supporting Make Christmas Special, a joint initiative between the council, local business, churches and the community and voluntary sector.

“For many people Christmas is a time spent with family and friends, but for some it can be a lonely time, particularly Christmas Day, but this campaign aims to bring people together to make Christmas special for everyone.”

Coun Wendy Lott, councillor for Riverside ward, was announced as the new deputy chairman.

Coun Davis said: “I have had such a great year; I have enjoyed it tremendously, especially meeting and working with many wonderful people.

“I am also delighted to have raised thousands of pounds for Maggie’s Cancer Centre in Newcastle, the North Shields Living at Home Scheme and the YMCA North Shields.

“I would also like to congratulate Coun Mulvenna and wish him the best of luck for the next year.”