Tonnes of marine debris cleared from Whitley Bay beach

Dozens of volunteers have come together to help to clean up an award-winning beach.

Around 40 people collected 38 bags of rubbish filled with marine debris during two hours on Whitley Bay beach last Sunday.

The clean-up was organised as part of Sea Shepherd’s global Marine Debris Campaign to protect and conserve our coastline and marine environments.

Local Sea Shepherd UK volunteer Ben Gilbert said: “We had an amazing turn-out at Whitley Bay.

“The most common items in the haul were many single use plastic items and discarded ‘ghost’ fishing gear.

“Marine debris is having a devastating impact on our oceans worldwide.

“It’s harmful to all marine life.”

Joe Kirwin, ward councillor for Monkseaton North, said: “Sea Shepherd has brought people of all ages in our community together and inspired them to take action and protect our Blue Flag beaches for generations to come.

“Beach cleans are a big part of the solution, however so much power rests with us as individuals to take a step back and look at our own use of plastics.

“We can all have a hugely positive impact by simply removing the single use plastic items from our daily lives – small steps which have a big impact to protect our oceans and the wildlife which calls it home.”