Top accolade for regeneration of Spanish City

The regeneration of an iconic seaside development has been honoured at an awards ceremony.

The work on Spanish City in Whitley Bay received a Commendation at the Civic Trust AABC Conservation Awards, held at the Imperial War Museum in Manchester.

The awards celebrate projects that demonstrate the highest standards of historic building conservation.

Spanish City reopened its doors to more than 16,000 visitors in July.

Architectural practice ADP worked closely with North Tyneside Council, construction company Robertson, and the new operator Kymel to sensitively restore Spanish City and secure the seaside pleasure building’s future.

The regeneration of the iconic Grade II listed building was key to North Tyneside Council’s £36m Seafront Masterplan.

The conservation approach was to retain as much original material and features as possible. Lost features were reinstated and the stunning rotunda was returned to its original splendour.

Mayor Norma Redfearn CBE said: “I am delighted that the Spanish City restoration project has been recognised in the Civic Trust AABC Conservation Awards.

“This is thoroughly deserved as so much hard work has gone into bringing the building back to life.

“It is also really pleasing to see the Spanish City name alongside so many other hugely impressive projects from all over the world.

“It makes all the hard work and effort worthwhile.”

Spanish City has also been shortlisted for a number of awards, including two regional RICS Awards in the Tourism and Leisure, and Regeneration categories, as well as two Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) Planning Excellence awards for Tourism and Leisure, and Planning for a Successful Economy.

The winners of these awards will be announced at the end of April.