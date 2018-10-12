Top honours for Indian restaurant

A Whitley Bay restaurant is celebrating after being named among the best in the country.

Shikara, in Whitley Road, was among the big winners at the 8th English Curry Awards.

They were among a number of North East establishments to come away from the glamorous, black-tie awards held at the Copthorne Hotel in Dudley last month.

The awards saw a host of regional categories up for grabs, including Restaurant of the Year; Most Wanted Restaurant of the Year; Takeaway of the Year and Takeaway & Home Delivery of the Year.

And it was Shikara who took home the big accolade as North East Restaurant of the Year.

Azah Miah, of Shikara, said: “We are so excited and proud of this achievement.

“Thank you to every single one of our customers. You are the reason we do this.

“We will be sharing this award with you all and bringing you so many special offers and prizes as a thank you for your support.

“Once again thank you, this was an incredible night.”

North Shields duo Passage to India and Momins Tandoori missed out on the Takeaway of the Year honour.