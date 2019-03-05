Top industry recognition for Kevin

An engineer has been recognised by his peers for his work making a difference in the world.

Kevin Miller, who grew up in Longbenton, has been elected as a Fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE), the oldest professional engineering association in the world.

The reservoir safety manager for Northumbrian Water in Newcastle was presented with his fellowship certificate by ICE president Andrew Wyllie at a ceremony held at ICE’s London headquarters.

Kevin said: “Just one of many highlights in my career was having the opportunity to work as an engineer for the main contractor on the construction of Palmeit Pump Storage Scheme in the Cape Province, South Africa.

“The primary function of this dam originally was to provide cheaper electricity. However, it is very satisfying to me to observe how this dam is now key in providing much needed water.

“I watched unused, undisturbed pieces of land being developed into roads, bridges, power stations and multitudinous other construction assets.

“Later this inspiration continued by being part of huge team ensuring there is a consistent supply of drinkable water for us all to enjoy now.”

The ICE represents more than 92,000 civil engineers and technicians across the world who design, build and maintain transport, water, energy, waste and flood infrastructure.

ICE north east regional director Penny Marshall said: “Gaining ICE Fellowship is an exceptional achievement and I congratulate Kevin on his success.

“We are proud to celebrate the contribution that he has made to the profession, demonstrating how civil engineers transform people’s lives for the better and safeguard the future for their families.”

Kevin added: “I would advise anyone at school considering a career path in engineering to complete as many placements as they can in varying engineering disciplines as this will aid them in making more suitably informed decisions as to which path they wish to follow, and therefore achieving the best possible start to their careers and their exciting road ahead.

“They could be our future Fellows.”