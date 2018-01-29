Top singer to open Mouth of the Tyne

The first artist for this year’s Mouth of the Tyne Festival has been announced.

Brit Award-winning Paloma Faith will kick-off the event, organised by North Tyneside Council, at the spectacular Tynemouth Priory and Castle on Thursday, July 5.

Her number one album, The Architect, is still riding high in the charts after eight weeks in the top ten.

It is approaching 250,000 copies sold and it is currently on course to become her fourth double platinum album in a row, which would make her the first British woman in chart history to achieve this feat.

The English singer-songwriter will be performing at the Mouth of the Tyne Festival for the first time and fans will be hoping to hear hits including Stone Cold Sober, Only Love Can Hurt Like This, Crybaby and Picking up the Pieces.

North Tyneside Elected Mayor Norma Redfearn said: “We are delighted to announce that world-renowned artist Paloma Faith will be performing in North Tyneside this summer.

“I know many people will be looking forward to watching her perform her hits in the special and picturesque setting of Tynemouth Priory and Castle.

“The Mouth of the Tyne Festival attracts around 100,000 visitors each year, which always provides a huge boost to the local economy and increases tourism to the borough.

“With such a high calibre act confirmed for the festival and more exciting announcements to come, I’m sure this year will be no different.”

Tickets, priced at £40 plus booking fees, will go on sale from 9am on Friday, February 2 at www.seetickets.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Further announcements about artists performing at the Priory throughout the weekend will be released soon.

The festival will also feature a free programme of events – including international street entertainment, live jazz music and a children’s pageant.

For more information, visit www.mouthofthetynefestival.com or follow the official Facebook page.