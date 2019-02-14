TOWN: A lot to be proud of

In reply to the letter ‘Town’s gone to the dogs’ (News Guardian, January 31), I strongly disagree.

I too am 60 and grew up in Whitley Bay. However, I’m delighted to return to live here after decades away.

I’ve been attracted back by the positive regeneration, which is transforming the coast from North Shields to Seaton Delaval Hall.

Yes, Whitley Bay has changed, but so has the rest of the world.

Many of the changes I see here are for the better – so many enthusiastic young entrepreneurs with innovative ideas, including community cinema and electric bikes.

Pride in where you live is infectious. It can only spread if we all play our part, whether supporting great local businesses, or picking up litter.

I compare it with other places that I’ve lived and assure you that Whitley Bay has a lot to be proud of.

Susan Olney

Tynemouth