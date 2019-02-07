TOWN: Much to be grateful for

Thank you North Tyneside Council for listening to my suggestion to install lighting at the Old Library car park in Whitley Bay.

We attended a wonderful show Lipstick On Your Collar last Sunday at the refurbished Playhouse. Using the car park, which was full of snow and ice, the new lighting made the area safe and manageable for both parking and walking to the Playhouse, what a wonderful improvement.

We read of ‘Town gone to the dogs’ (News Guardian, January 31). This is not so.

‘Rome was not built in a day’, but the regeneration has put the town on the map again for all the right reasons.

Looking back at the summer everyone so enjoyed the refurbished Dome, the southern promenade is a pleasure to walk along and the traditional seaside promenade so much improved, with the iconic Rendezvous cafe such a pleasant place to meet up, as are all the new venues.

If I was to be critical, a retail outlet on the piazza would benefit the seafront. There is one unit not taken to date, just a suggestion.

The Whitley Bay of the past is no more. Long-standing residents do miss lovely Ryles, but the whole retail landscape has changed and we are not the only town to suffer.

However, we have to look at the positives of what is now being achieved in Whitley Bay.

We have the best high school in North Tyneside, there is every sort of housing available and families are moving to the coast. The community spirit is rich, local churches offer a host of activities for all ages, and the shopping provision is showing signs of improvement.

We will always now be up against online and out of town shopping, but residents and visitors using local shops and eateries will only enhance our town.

One aspect will never change and that is the vista of the North Sea, with the health benefits of a lovely walk to Tynemouth if you can manage.

So there is much to be grateful for and hopefully ongoing regeneration improvements going forward.

Heather Carr

Whitley Bay