Appeal for witnesses after Spine Road crash leaves driver critical

A collision on the A189 Spine Road this morning (Tuesday, May 7) left a driver critically injured.

At around 5.55am, officers attended the scene where a silver Nissan Navara had left the road near Annitsford and collided with a tree.

The driver was taken to hospital and is described as being in a critical condition.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have been in the area, south of the Moor Farm roundabout, at the time or has any dashcam footage to contact police on 101 quoting reference 131 070519.