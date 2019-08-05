Improving pedestrian safety outside Whitley Bay school

Hillheads Road, in Whitley Bay.

A new Toucan crossing, to be used by pedestrians and cyclists, is to be installed on Hillheads Road near Marden Bridge Middle School.

North Tyneside Council is carrying out the work after a number of residents asked for improved crossing facilities in the area.

An investigation by officers showed about 15,000 vehicles and nearly 250 pedestrians use the road every day. There have also been two minor incidents involving children on the road in the last three years.

Coun Carl Johnson, cabinet member for Environment and Transport, said: “We know that safety on our roads is one of residents’ top priorities – it is one of ours.

“Although the volume of traffic is increasing, our local highway network has become safer each year as collision rates continue to decline.

“However, we are not complacent and are working hard to introduce road safety improvements where they’re needed.

“This new crossing is one of more than a dozen local road safety schemes being introduced this year and I’m sure it will be welcomed by residents.”

The work will be carried by Capita and is due to start during the week beginning Monday, August 12 and last up to three weeks.