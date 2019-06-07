Planned roadworks on major North East routes

Highways England is planning the following roadworks on the A1, A19 and other routes in the region next week.

A1 Scremerston: There will be overnight traffic signals from Monday, June10, to Monday, June 17, 8pm to 6am, for lighting upgrade and resurfacing work. This project is due for completion on June 29.

A1 Haggerston: There will be overnight traffic signals from Monday, June 10, to Saturday, June 15, between 8pm and 6am for survey work.

A1 junction 80 to junction 79, Newcastle: There will be carriageway closures southbound from junction 80 Seaton Burn to junction 79 North Brunton between Monday, June 10, and Saturday, June 15, from 8pm until 6am. This is due to carriageway repair work, which is due to be completed on June 18. A local diversion will be in place.

A1 junction 71 to junction 80, Newcastle: There will be carriageway closures south from junction 77 Kenton Bar to Junction 78 Kingston Park and a lane closure southbound from Monday, June 10, to Saturday, June 15, due to survey work. The closures take place between 10pm and 6am, and drivers can follow a local diversion. This work is due to be completed on August 23.

A19 Silverlink: Overnight carriageway closures will take place southbound from Holystone to Howden, and a full closure of the Silverllink roundabout, from Monday, June 10, to Saturday, June 15. The closures, which are scheduled so that finishing work can be carried out, run from 8pm to 6am.

A19 Testos: There will be carriageway closures between 8pm and 6am northbound from Hylton to Testos, with northbound exit and entry slip road closure at Downhill Lane, from Monday June 10, to Saturday, June15, for major improvement work. This project is due to be completed in December 2021.

A69 at West Denton: There will be lane closures between the A1 and North Walbottle overbridge on the eastbound and westbound carriageways, due to resurfacing work. The work is due to be completed by June 23, weather permitting. Clearly signed diversion routes will be in place.

A174 Parkway: There will be overnight closures of the A174 Parkway westbound carriageway until Friday, June 21, due to resurfacing work. The closures take place between 8pm and 6am, with a clearly signed diversion route in place. A 50mph speed limit will also be in place during the day.