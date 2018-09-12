Traffic diversions due to resurfacing

Drivers are being advised of road diversions during the overnight resurfacing of a roundabout in North Shields.

The A193/Norham Road/Waterville Road roundabout is being resurfaced as part of the £4.7million North Bank of the Tyne Improvement Scheme.

Subject to factors such as the weather, the resurfacing work is scheduled to start on Monday, September 17 and finish on Friday, September 28 (there will be no work over the weekend of September 22-23).

It will take place from 7pm to midnight except on September 27-28 when works will be from 7pm to 6am.

During the surfacing there will be three-way temporary traffic signals on the A193 Wallsend Road on either side of the roundabout and at the southern end of Norham Road.

There will also be night-time closures of Waterville Road and Burdon Street where they join the roundabout and signposted

diversions will be in place throughout.

Residents who would normally access the roundabout from Waterville Road should use Avon Avenue and Ripley Avenue to access the A193 Wallsend Road.

Those who would normally access the roundabout from Burdon Street should go south to the A187 and then via the High Flatworth roundabout.

Bus operator Go North East has advised that some minor diversions will apply to its Service 19 as follows:

· Service 19 towards North Shields will travel via the A187, Howdon Road, Nelson Terrace and St. John’s Terrace.

· Service 19 towards Northumberland Park will use the same diversion route – but in reverse.

Passengers wishing to access Percy Main Metro station should use the stop on the eastern side of Nelson Terrace (towards Northumberland Park) or the stop on the northern side of St. John’s Terrace (towards North Shields).

For queries, email: roads@northtyneside.gov.uk or call: (0191) 643 6500. To subscribe to a regular e-bulletin that provides details of works as the scheme progresses, email: roads@northtyneside.gov.uk and put ‘NBOT’ as the subject of the email.