Training for emergencies

St Mary’s Island was the scene of a training exercise involving four RNLI lifeboats and a Coastguard Rescue helicopter.

Fifteen volunteer crew members from Tynemouth and Blyth RNLI lifeboat stations and four crew on board the Humberside Airport-based Sikorsky took part.

The helicopter winchman is winched up from Blyth RNLI Atlantic 75 lifeboat. Picture by Adrian Don/RNLI

The exercise was aimed at practising winching the helicopter winchman on and off the lifeboats.

Adrian Don, Tynemouth RNLI spokesman, said: “Our volunteer crew members often work with Coastguard Rescue helicopters when recovering casualties from the sea or vessels so it’s vital that we train to make sure we get the skills and techniques right every time as there’s no room for mistakes. Exercises like this are vital to ensure our volunteers are fully prepared for the real thing.”