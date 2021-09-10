New bus service to North Shields outlet centre helping to boost business

Service 10 and 11 bus drivers for the Royal Quays route.

The route replaces the previous number 10/11 service which originally served South Shields, Jarrow, and The Cobalt Business Park, with the new addition of a stop at the outlet centre and North Shields town centre.

Matt Dawson, centre manager of Royal Quays Outlet Centre, said the new service had already increased footfall to the centre.

He added: “Although we are lucky that we have ample free car parks and the Metro is just a short walk away, I was very conscious that for shoppers living in South Tyneside or even nearby North Shields, that the transport links could be improved with the addition of a dedicated bus route.

“The new service passes through the majority of South Tyneside to North Shields via Royal Quays and, so far, there has been increased footfall compared to our pre-Covid 2019 figures and I’ve had very positive feedback from the businesses based at the outlet.”

Mr Dawson took over the management of Royal Quays at the end of 2020 during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and at a time when many non-essential shops were forced to close.

One of his main priorities was to develop the transport links as part of a strategy to improve the overall customer experience for the centre. His other success has been the introduction of new, local independent businesses to the centre including Garden World, Hauticulture and The Black Storm Brewery.

Steve Walker, managing director at Stagecoach North East, said: “Working in partnership with Nexus, we are delighted to be extending journeys on South Shields services 10 and 11 from Jarrow via the Tyne Tunnel to North Shields, providing an exciting new link with Royal Quays Retail and Leisure.