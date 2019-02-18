Planned roadworks on major North East routes this week

Highways England is planning the following roadworks on the A1, A19 and other major routes in the North East over the coming week.

A1, Berwick: There will be stop-go boards between A1 Scremerston to Highfields roundabouts between 9.30am and 3.30pm from February 18 to 22 for drainage work.

A1, Belford: There will be northbound traffic signals and convoy between A1 Outchester and Moussen Bends between 8pm and 6am until February 23 for carriageway reconstruction and repair work.

A1, Morpeth: There will be northbound lane closures with traffic signals between Warreners House to Hebron between 8pm and 6am from February 22 to 23 for drainage work.

A19, Silverlink, North Tyneside: There will be various full north and southbound closures between 8pm and 6am from February 18 to 24 for junction improvement work. The project is due for completion in March.

FURTHER AFIELD

A1, Metrocentre, Tyneside: There will be a full closure of the A1 northbound entry slip road at the Metrocentre Interchange between 9.30pm and 6am from February 21 to 26 for sign erection work.

A1M, junction 50 Baldersby, North Yorkshire: There will be southbound lane closures with IPV protection between 6.30am and 9.30am on February 23 for central reservation signal fault repairs.

A1M, junction 59 – Junction 60, Bradbury, County Durham: There will be north and southbound hard shoulder closures with narrow lanes and a 50mph speed restriction. These closures are for the installation of verge drainage and a concrete barrier. The scheme is due to be completed on April 29.

A66, Morton Palms, Darlington: There will be east and westbound outer closures with traffic signals and lane closures between 8pm and 6am from February 18 until April 24, with daytime narrow lanes on local authority roads for carriageway reconstruction work.

Highways England said: "This summary of planned new and ongoing road improvements was correct as of Monday, February 18, but could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. All our improvement work is carried out with the aim of causing as little disruption as possible."