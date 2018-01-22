Police name teenager killed in North East crash

The 17-year-old who died in a two-vehicle collision in the early hours of Sunday has been named.

And Northumbria Police, who are investigating the fatal crash in Jarrow, are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

They have now named the victim as Tyler Clarke, who was from the South Shields area.

At about 3am on Sunday (January 21), police received a report of a collision in Holland Park Drive, involving a Mitsubishi Colt and a Land Rover Discovery.

Emergency services attended but, sadly, Tyler was pronounced dead at the scene.

Five males aged between 15 and 18 have been arrested in connection with the collision. Inquiries are on-going and police are appealing for information.

Motor Patrols Sergeant Jason Ryder said: “Our thoughts are with Tyler’s family, they are being supported by family liaison officers as we carry out our enquiries and we ask their privacy is respected at this very difficult time. We would like to speak to any witnesses to the collision and would ask anyone who may have seen what happened to get in contact with us.”

An investigation is ongoing into the incident and officers are asking anyone with any information, or who witnessed the collision, to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference number 163 210118.