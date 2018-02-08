Trawler tales to be told at Old Low Light

Newcastle couple Chris and Fiona Malkin were planning their retirement until they saw the ring netter Shemaron and fell in love with her.

They made a life-changing decision to buy, restore and sail the neglected trawler they had taken to their hearts.

Theirs is a story of determination, setbacks and sheer hard work and they will be telling it at the Old Low Light, North Shields, this Saturday at 11am, as part of the Leading Lights talk programme.

Shemaron had a long and successful career catching herring using the ring net. These boats were once a common sight in harbours, including North Shields, but she is now one of the few vessels of this kind to survive.

In 2015, the Malkins set up the Ring Net Trust to promote and protect a valued part of our fishing heritage.

Also on Saturday, at 2pm, local historian Michael Coates will be telling the story of the Pow Burn. Now almost hidden from sight, it was once at the heart of North Shields.

In the Heritage Gallery is a new exhibition, The Human Cost of Fishing, focusing on 12 recent trawler tragedies. On the top floor, Spotlight Lowlight is a mixed media exhibition of work by creative studies students from Queen Alexandra College.