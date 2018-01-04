Tributes paid to man whose body was found on beach

Tributes have been paid to a man whose body was found on a Whitley Bay beach.

The body of Adam Langwell was discovered at Brown’s Bay, Cullercoats, at 8.20am on Saturday, December 30.

A passing dog walker came across the grim discovery, with reports that Adam was only wearing a pair of socks.

A police cordon was put in place as emergency teams from Northumbria Police, North East Ambulance Service, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue and Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade worked together to recover Adam’s body to a waiting ambulance.

Police officers are still carrying out investigations into the incident, which is being treated as “unexplained”.

A post mortem took place on Sunday.

Friends and family have taken to social media to pay tribute to the popular 25-year-old, originally from Longbenton but had been living in Whitley Bay at the time of his death.

One wrote of the keen kick-boxer: “RIP Adam Langwell. God only takes the best.”

Another friend wrote: “RIP Adam, such a lovely lad you were. Used to remember the football games on the field next to mam’s when we were all kids.”

Flowers have also been left on railings at Brown’s Bay near to where Adam’s body was found.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have information, or may have seen Adam, to contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 247 30/12/17.