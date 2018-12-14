Trust chiefs launch mental health drive

An NHS Trust is launching a winter campaign to raise awareness of loneliness, stress and anxiety.

Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust (NTW) is aiming to reach young men who might not otherwise be aware of where they can go for help.

Officials are sending information leaflets and posters to locations across the north east, including GP surgeries, libraries, universities, job centres, sports clubs and pubs and bars.

Karen O’Rourke, patient information manager, said: “Christmas and New Year can be one of the most fun times of year, but for many this can also be a lonely, stressful or worrying time.

“We want to send the message that people don’t have to feel like this, and we hope that our publicity campaign will make it easier for people to seek out the help and support which is available.”

Organisations in the north east who are interested in taking part in the campaign can email pic@ntw.nhs.uk to request a free Winter Wellness campaign pack, which includes leaflets, posters and contact cards.

Guides are available online at www.ntw.nhs.uk/selfhelp or can be requested in a range of printed formats by calling the Patient Information Centre on 0191 246 7288.

People in Newcastle, North Tyneside or Northumberland who are in distress and need help can get in touch with NTW’s Initial Response services, which are open for anyone to call 24 hours a day on 03031 231146.