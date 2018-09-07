Trust is training up new nurses

More opportunities are being created to train as a nurse at a leading health trust.

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust is working in partnership with the University of Sunderland to train nurses of the future at its hospitals in North Tyneside and Northumberland.

The two organisations are delivering a BSc (Hons) Adult Nursing Practice starting this month.

The course will be a mix of theory, delivered at Sunderland University, and practice, with all clinical placements carried out at hospitals and in the community.

On successful completion of the three-year course, people will be guaranteed an interview for a job at the trust and will be eligible to register with the Nursing and Midwifery Council as an adult nurse.

Emma Dawes, chief matron for education programmes at Northumbria Healthcare, said: “This is an excellent opportunity for people in Northumberland and North Tyneside to train as nurses locally as part of our partnership with Sunderland University.

“Carrying out all hands-on placements in our hospitals and community services, people will spend the majority of their three-year course in this area, training in their own communities.”

For information contact 0191 293 4257 or visit Practice.EducationTeam@northumbria-healthcare.nhs.uk

To apply visit www.sunderland.ac.uk/study/nursing/undergraduate-adult-nursing-practice

Further intakes are planned for 2019.