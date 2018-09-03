Trust looking to take on nurses

A recruitment open day is being held for registered nurses and midwives.

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust will be showcasing the range of nursing and midwifery opportunities at the open event being held at The Northumbria hospital, Cramlington.

Senior nurses and midwives will be on hand on Saturday, September 8, from 9am to 11am, to talk about careers.

A range of nursing and midwifery roles are available, not only at The Northumbria but in general and community hospitals and in the community across Northumberland and North Tyneside.

These include medicine, surgery, emergency care, paediatrics, elderly care, midwifery, mental health and community.

The trust is keen to attract people at any stage of their nursing or midwifery career from newly-qualified to highly-experienced and offers opportunities for people to return to the profession.

Ellie Monkhouse, executive director of nursing and midwifery, said: “We’re really proud of the opportunities we offer to our nurses and midwives.

“We’re passionate about nurturing and developing our staff, supporting them every step of the way to progress and build a fulfilling career with us.

“We’d encourage any nurse or midwife who’s interested in joining us to come along to The Northumbria to meet our team and find out about the opportunities we have available across our trust, and the support we provide to our staff.”

If you are a registered nurse or midwife and you would be interested in attending the event, please visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/northumbria-nursing-midwifery-recruitment-open-event-tickets-49135829589 to register.