Turtle fun at Whitley Bay Sandcastle Competition

Hundreds of people descended on Whitley Bay beach for the annual sandcastle competition.

Young and old gathered their buckets and spades for the event, now in its 11th year, with glorious weather helping to boost numbers after it was rained off the previous week.

Team Youll and their seahorse that was second in the sculpture category at the Whitley Bay Sandcastle competition. Picture by Bill Tolson.

The event – organised by the Whitley Bay Chamber of Trade with support from North Tyneside Council – was split into two categories, sandcastle and sand sculpture.

Entrants created a range of ‘medieval’ style castles while the sculptures included a turtle, seahorse, dragons, Dome, hippo, land train, and more.

On dry land there were characters provided by Hopscotch Entertainment, face painting, and shuggy boats from Turners Funfair.

Charlotte Milne won the sandcastle category while Joe, Luke, Megan and Alex took the honours for their turtle. The winners received gift vouchers provided by the Whitley Bay Chamber of Trade.

Families pack out Whitley Bay beach for the annual sandcastle competition. Picture by Bill Tolson.

June Tolson, of the Whitley Bay Chamber of Trade, said: “Although the event had to be rescheduled due to bad weather, it has been another great turnout.

“We are grateful for the help and assistance given free by our other Chamber members and their families.”

Those who turned up and collected litter on the beach were rewarded with a free ice cream.

A spokesperson for Plastic Free North Tyneside said: “We were delighted to be a part of this years competition.

One of the sculptures at the Whitley Bay Sandcastle competition. Picture by John Millard.

“It was a great opportunity to educate the community on the relationship between the beach users and beach litter.”

“Working with Di Meo’s to offer an ice-cream in exchange for a bucket full of litter worked really well.

“However beach goers found, that on this particular stretch of beach, there wasn’t much litter, mainly just cigarette butts.

“The result was all the children brought their rubbish from the day to the bin instead, leaving a lovely clean beach for others to enjoy. A win for the beach goer, a win for the beach.”

Some of the kites on display at the Whitley Bay Kite Festival. Picture by John Millard.

Elsewhere at the coast, the annual Kite Festival took place on The Links, Whitley Bay, last Saturday and Sunday.

Hundreds of people turned out to see displays from some of the UK’s top kite flyers.