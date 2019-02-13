Two flee after ram raid at Whitley Bay store

Police are hunting two men after an unsuccessful ram raid in Whitley Bay.

In the early hours of this morning, two men wearing balaclavas reversed a silver Audi into the window of the Carphone Warehouse in Whitley Road, damaging the shutters.

They abandoned the car and fled the scene after trying to enter the store.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “At about 2.18am, officers received a report of a possible robbery at the Carphone Warehouse in Whitley Road. It is believed two men wearing balaclavas reversed a silver Audi into the shop window in an attempt to break in to the store, causing significant damage to the shutters.

“The driver and passenger are said to have left the vehicle where they made an unsuccessful attempt to enter the store before fleeing the scene.

“Inquiries into this incident are ongoing.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 70 130219.