Two North Shields residents scoop lottery win

Two North Shields residents are celebrating a lottery win.

The pair have scooped £1,000 after their postcode – NE29 9LG – was announced as a Daily Prize winner on the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Offering his congratulations, People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson said: “I’m delighted for all of our North Shields residents. I’m sure they will enjoy treating themselves with their prize money.

“Sign up to play now and you could be winning next.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities, and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £361m to date for some 4,000 good causes.

A number of local causes have benefitted from the money raised, and the next opportunity to apply for funding will be in January.

For more information about the scheme visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk or see Facebook and Twitter.