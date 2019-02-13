Two schools to represent North Tyneside at national finals

Two schools are preparing to represent the borough at a national tournament.

Creative pupils at Battle Hill Primary School and Cullercoats Primary School have made it to the finals of the FIRST Lego League tournament.

The two schools came out on top in the two-day regional tournament, held at Sage UK’s headquarters in Gosforth last week.

A total of 28 teams from 14 primary and middle schools took part in the event, organised by North Tyneside Council’s Early Years and School Improvement Service.

The tournament saw the children programme a robot to complete a series of missions on a board, scoring points for each successful mission within the two-and-a-half minute time period.

Following that, the children had to present a solution to a problem astronauts might encounter in space, with those from Battle Hill Primary choosing growing fresh food, coming up with a design and making a solution.

A spokesperson for Battle Hill Primary School said: “Our team was very much the underdog as it was the first time our school had entered and six months ago our children had never used an EV3 robot, which is a vital part of the competition.”

The two schools will now represent the north east in the national finals, being held on Saturday in Bristol.

FIRST Lego League is a programme run in the UK by the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), with 60 IET FIRST Lego League tournaments taking place across the UK and Ireland.

Neil Brown, school improvement advisor at North Tyneside Council and tournament organiser, said: “FIRST Lego League is a fantastic initiative that inspires young people to engage in STEM subjects and experience engineering.”

He added: “It gets the students hands-on with robotics, designing innovative solutions and developing crucial skills for their future.

“They learn about computer programming, teamwork, problem-solving and communication skills, and it’s so much fun for everyone involved.”

For more information about this year’s competition, visit http://firstlegoleague.theiet.org