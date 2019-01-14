Two seals receiving treatment at centre

Two new additions have been welcomed at Blue Reef Tynemouth’s Marine Rescue Centre.

Young seals Aquaman and Pebble have been brought in from local beaches for treatment to injuries.

Aquaman is around eight weeks old and was found on Brown’s Bay in Cullercoats. He was initially taken to a vets in Blyth for assessment of trauma to his mouth, which caused a bad infection, before being admitted to the rescue centre.

Pebble is only four weeks old and was found on the beach in Blyth. He is underweight and has a skin infection below his eye.

Both will be looked after until they are well enough to be released back into the wild.

Susie Lovick-Earle, head of seal rescue said “Both of the seals we have admitted to the rescue centre have infections, which could have been fatal if they were left untreated.”

She added: “They are both responding well to treatment and we are hoping they will be well enough to be released very soon.”

Visitors can see both seals and check on their progress when visiting Blue Reef Tynemouth.

The rescue centre is run by staff from Blue Reef Tynemouth and volunteers from British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR).