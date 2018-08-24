Two youngsters rescued after being cut off by the tide at St Mary's Island

Two youngsters had to be rescued this afternoon after being cut off by the tide while exploring rocks to the north of St Mary's Island, near Whitley Bay.

Their plight was spotted by the island manager who alerted the Coastguard. Members of Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade (TVLB) were sent to the scene and Cullercoats lifeboat was also tasked.

Stuck on rocks as the tide come in.

The lifeboat was unable to get close to the youngsters because of the rocks so two crew members entered the water to carry the youngsters back to the causeway to the awaiting members of TVLB.

Rescue under way.