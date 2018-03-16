Tyne Met college expansion

Tyne Met College will expand with a new construction skills centre to be built in the grounds.

Councillors gave plans to build the brand new skills centre within the grounds of the current college site the thumbs up this week.

North Tyneside Council committee chairman, Councillor Frank Lott, said the development was a welcome boost for the area.

He said: “If this allows the college to compete it should be welcomed in the area.”

The committee voted unamiously to approve the plans in the hope of plugging the region’s skills gaps.

At the moment Tyne Met college has a dedicated construction site in Benton, however this new development will be a modern facility teaching the latest in industry standards.

This comes after the merger of Tyne Met College and South Tyneside College last year to form Tyne Coast College.

Dr Lindsey Whiterod CBE, chief executive of Tyne Coast College, said: “We are delighted that planning permission has been granted for this exciting new build which will offer those interested in a career in construction the opportunity to study in the latest industry standard facilities.

“It also demonstrates our commitment as a college to ensuring current and future skills gaps are being addressed and we will continue to work closely with the sectors’ employers to offer a curriculum focussed on the needs of this ever growing industry.”

The college is still looking to appoint contractors to build the new building so a definitive timetable is yet to be set.