Tynemouth Beer Festival to raise funds for Hospice

Glasses will be raised to help a North East charity.

The annual Tynemouth Beer Festival will be raising money for St Oswald’s Hospice, in Gosforth.

The festival will take place from September 6 to 8 at Tynemouth Cricket Club.

Beer and cider fans will have a choice of 50 beers and 20 ciders, with a percentage of the profits going to the Hospice.

There will also be hot food, a gin and spirit trailer, a selection of wines available, and four live acts over the weekend, including Steve Daggett and soul and R’n’B band The Stax Brothers,

Steve Mordue, one of the organisers, said: “We are pleased to be supporting St Oswald’s at our beer festival. We recognise the excellent work they do for people with life-limiting conditions in the region.”

“We work closely with young people at the Cricket Club to help them feel welcome and feel part of a community giving them the option of trying new things. We believe St Oswald’s has very similar values in their Children’s Hospice trying to make the most out of life.

“The festival will have a wide choice of beers and ciders as well as spirits and wines, so we are confident there will be something to suit everyone’s tastes. We also have some great live acts to entertain us over the weekend, including The Stax Brothers, and Irish folk and pop band Shamrock Street.”

Katy Taberham, Senior Fundraiser at St Oswald’s Hospice, said: “We are thrilled Tynemouth Beer Festival has named us as charity of choice.

“This is a great event for festival fans and we look forward to being a part of the weekend.

“Events like these raise awareness of the Hospice and help provide people with relevant information about what hospice’s do. We need to raise £7.5m a year to help us continue to support our patients, as well as their families and carers.”

Tickets for the Tynemouth Beer Festival can be bought on the door or are available for online purchase from www.tynemouthbeerfestival.co.uk/tickets for £10 each.

To find out more about St Oswald’s Hospice and to find out how you can support them please visit their website www.stoswaldsuk.org or call the Fundraising Team on 0191 246 9123.